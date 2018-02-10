Your child could be the next Gerber Baby!

Monday marks the launch of Gerber’s ninth annual Photo Search contest which provides parents the opportunity to see their little one become Gerber’s 2019 Spokesbaby.

Last year, Georgia’s own Lucas Warren captured the hearts of millions when he became Gerber’s 2018 Spokesbaby. The Dalton, Georgia native also became the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome.

“We have loved every minute of our experience with Gerber and are so proud and humbled by the love the world has shown our little boy,” Lucas mom said.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to four-years-old can post a recent photo of their little one on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018 for a chance to have their child be the next ambassador for the brand. The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and the family will win the ultimate grand prize of $50,000.

This year’s Photo Search winner will be selected by a panel of judges, including an honorary judge, Lucas.

“Every year, for our annual Photo Search, we choose the baby who exemplifies Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka.

Partyka said they chose Lucas because they found he was the perfect fit to represent the brand.

“Lucas was chosen out of more than 140,000 entries because of his expressiveness and his contagious smile,” he said.

The photo search first launched in 2010 and was inspired by a commitment to do “Anything for Baby,’ Gerber said.

For official rules on the Photo Search, visit Gerber’s website.

