The best way to get rid of bad habits and stressful situations

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, shares tools to help you focus on positive possibilities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the second day of the new year. 2022 was a long year of stress about the economy, inflation, mid-term elections, and the pandemic. And it looks like this stress carries over into the beginning of 2023 for many of us.

We want you to have a fantastic new year, and we're talking about what you must leave behind in 2022 to smash 2023.

It's important to leave certain things behind in the new year so you can focus on the positive and possibilities. Whatever didn't suit you in the past year is what you should leave behind in the new year.

Anything that held you back from being the person you wanted to be, making progress in your life, or anything that wasn't good for your emotional health. If these things didn't help you in 2022, how can they help you in 2023? Staying away from known obstacles and negativity is the way to go.

It's also important to leave mistakes and resentments behind. Beating yourself up about any mistakes you made or holding onto resentments of people or situations that hurt you will only keep you down. How can you focus on the positive if you're stuck on the negative?

Another tip is to leave certain people behind in the year. When you reflect on the people in your life in 2022 who weren't supportive of you and your dreams? Who did you have a conflict with that's unresolved? Who doesn't care about you? Here's the deal. Cutting people out of your life can be difficult. Instead of feeling bad about it, focus on what you can gain, such as peace. Peace in our lives is often underestimated.