How to get rid of Grinch-like feelings during the holidays

Between the stress of the pandemic and the holidays, it may feel hard to enjoy the festive season. Taking time to appreciate little things in your life could help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that this Christmas is considerably different than last year.

It could be travel plans changing, smaller celebrations or just the additional stress of dealing with the holidays during a pandemic.

This could lead some people to feel a little Grinch-like.

One of the best things to do is to focus on something other than yourself. It’s a great time to help someone else. Think of someone who’s stressing about finishing something – whether it’s grocery shopping, finishing holiday decorations at their house, running errands, whatever). How can you help someone else?

Celebrate 12 days of gratitude leading up to Christmas day. Every day for 12 days write one thing you’re grateful for; it can be something small, or something that someone has done for you (kids helping in the kitchen or watching Christmas cartoon with you) and put the note in a jar. On Christmas day, pull out all of your notes and it’ll be a fresh wave of gratitude as you read them all.

Do something that gets you out of your comfort zone like something like you think is silly. Normally for adults, it’s something that you don’t think that you’d be good at such as playing a video game with your kid, playing charades, singing karaoke at home, or painting something.

Doing something that you consider silly or makes you a bit uncomfortable can positively impact your mood. You’re focusing on something different not whatever is stressing you out. Different experiences can change your attitude.