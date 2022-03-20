Getting married? What to consider before you tie the knot

It's National Proposal Day! Getting married is a life-changing decision. Here are a few things to think about before you jump the broom.

Today is National Proposal Day. Getting married is one of the most significant decisions that you can make. The divorce rate of almost 50% so let's talk about ways to know that you’re marrying the right person.

Marriage is a journey. It’s the journey that determines the outcome. This means that if you evolve together, support one another, and continue to love, respect, and honor, the journey - the experience is meaningful, and you’ll maintain a closeness.

A common fallacy about marriage is that it’ll bring you together. Marriage will bring you together if you’re already close. Marriage doesn’t fix a fractured relationship. If anything, feeling stuck in a bad marriage makes you resentful and trapped.

Another fallacy is that people will change or be better once married. The types of behaviors you see in your fiancé when dating intensify when you’re married. Why? Because when the relationship is solidified by marriage, you’re more relaxed because you feel more secure because it isn’t as easy to go your ways. Breaking up is complicated.

Friendship, along with trust, love, respect, communication, helps set the foundation in a marriage. Think about what defines friendship -> friendship you feel safe - you can be yourself without judgment or recrimination. It’s natural to feel closer both emotionally and romantically.