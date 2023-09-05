How to get your child ready for sleepovers this summer

If your child is independent, comfortable being away from you, and comfortable in new environments, then this is a possible readiness sign.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer break is around the corner for Triad students, and part of the summer fun usually includes sleepovers, which means late bedtimes, popcorn, movies, and games. As much fun as spending the night with friends can be, what are the considerations for you as a parent before allowing sleepovers?

Your child will give you cues if they’re ready for a sleepover. One of the most obvious signs is if your child wants a sleepover.

This is a possible readiness sign if your child is independent, comfortable being away from you, and comfortable in new environments.

Another sign is if your child can follow the rules and clearly communicate their needs to other adults. Is your child a self-soother when things don’t go as planned? Or would they need your help to calm down?

If your child isn’t quite ready to leave home or you, as the parent, aren’t quite ready, you can have a sleepover at your house.

Before you let your child spend the night at a friend’s house, there are a few considerations.

Do you know the host parents well enough and trust them? If you don’t, it’s a good idea to develop a friendship with them first so you can learn more about them.

You want to talk to them about safety. You want to know if there are any firearms, and if yes, are they locked up and inaccessible to the children? Ask about other guests, sleeping arrangements, family pets, and planned activities.

Talk to the host parents about your expectations. Remember that your child’s safety is a priority; if you feel uncomfortable about something, it’s okay to decline the sleepover.

Chat with your child before they head to their friends for the night. Talk about your expectations, such as bedtime. Pack anything that will help your child settle in comfortably, like a luvvie, noise machine, or favorite pillow.

Chat about any nervousness they might have, issues about falling asleep or waking up in the middle of the night, and ways to handle it. Ensure that they know they can call you at any time of the night and you’ll pick them up.

Letting your children know what to expect will reassure them about staying the night, or they might decide they’re not ready.

