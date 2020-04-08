Girl Scouts going virtual with camps

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everything has gone virtual. But it's hard to imagine a virtual camp for kids. That's where the Girl Scouts come into play.
Charlotte Elliott is the Director of Outdoor Experience for Girls Scouts Carolinas says it is a huge success.
"There are camp experiences for every girl, whether it involves horses, wildlife, make-believe, STEM, environmental stewardship, or culinary arts. The options include a blend of live interactions with camp counselors and plenty of activities to complete away from the screen, independently, or with a caregiver, " said Elliott.
The camps come in all shapes and sizes and it seems to be a big hit.
"The girls don't seem to have a problem with the fact that they are online. This generation is so used to screens it just fits perfectly into their world." said Elliott.
If you're interested just contact the girl scouts and get your daughter signed up. The camps are open to ALL GIRLS, by the way, not just scouts.