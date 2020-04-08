Girl Scouts going virtual with camps

The scouts can even earn badges based on their virtual camp experience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everything has gone virtual. But it's hard to imagine a virtual camp for kids. That's where the Girl Scouts come into play.

Charlotte Elliott is the Director of Outdoor Experience for Girls Scouts Carolinas says it is a huge success.

"There are camp experiences for every girl, whether it involves horses, wildlife, make-believe, STEM, environmental stewardship, or culinary arts. The options include a blend of live interactions with camp counselors and plenty of activities to complete away from the screen, independently, or with a caregiver, " said Elliott.

The camps come in all shapes and sizes and it seems to be a big hit.

"The girls don't seem to have a problem with the fact that they are online. This generation is so used to screens it just fits perfectly into their world." said Elliott.