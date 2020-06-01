GREENSBORO, N.C. — So you shopped, they shipped and now you have empty cardboard boxes littering your house. Yeah, I know because that's the situation I'm currently in. So when I saw this post on Facebook I thought, "it's too good to be true."

Facebook

The post says, "Got empty boxes laying around? Retailers such as Amazon are teaming up with local charities to use empty shipping boxes and get rid of the clutter filling homes. After removing your order from your shipping box, fill it with clothes, etc. you want to donate and visit GiveBackBox.com to print a free shipping label. The box can be dropped off with USPS or picked up. You can also print a receipt for tax use."

The post did not originate from a verified page and I was suspicious so I called Give Back Box and spoke with a representative. She says, yes, this is real.

You can fill up any box with donations, go to GiveBackBox.com, print the pre-paid label and send it off. The representative told me they try to keep the gently-used donations as local as possible - meaning organizations in your area will be top of the list to receive them.

Give Back Box started in 2012 in California.