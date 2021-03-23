The Strayhorns were expecting their baby boy to come on March 28. However, baby Konquer had a plan of his own.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well this next story is definitely something you won't see everyday.

Over the weekend one Greensboro couple welcomed their 4th child into the world, not in a hospital, but in the comfort of their own home.

This pregnancy wasn't the first time at the rodeo for Mackenzie and Janson Strayhorn. With 3 children already, the Strayhorns figured they had this child birthing thing down pact. The couple was expecting their baby boy to come on the 28th of this month, however baby Konquer had a plan of his own.

Janson Strayhorn had just closed his eyes after a long day of "false alarms", when he was awaken out of his sleep.

"All I remember is falling a sleep, coming back tired from sitting in the hospital with her all night, that prior night. Waking up to my mom coming through the door, hearing her voice for like a few seconds. Then their yelling at me, Janson. Janson. The baby, I'm like what? We just got home, what's going on? I jump up I'm opening drawers, I'm opening closets. They like NO the baby! man it was crazy."

Mackenzie, who's the real hero of the day said although the experience wasn't ideal, she is just thankful it was quick and relatively easy process. "From 9:30 when we called 911, to 9:36, my water had broke, and the baby was out. The paramedics got here 4 mins afterwards"