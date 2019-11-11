RALEIGH, N.C. — A 70-year-old Army veteran says winning the lottery means he can now be debt free.

Ernest Dodson, of Greensboro, won the $276,000 Cash 5 Jackpot in Thursday's drawing.

“I’m tickled to death that I can be debt free,” Dodson said. “I’m going to pay off my car and my house. I’m also going to get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches.”

Dodson's good luck happened when he stopped at the Sons of Nie on Summit Avenue in Greensboro. He used his own numbers and bought a Cash 5 ticket. He checked his numbers the next morning.

“I about fell over,” Dodson said. “I saw that I got one, two, and then all of the numbers. I couldn’t believe it.”

After state and federal taxes, Dodson took home just over $195,000.

