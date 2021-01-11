'We're willing to come together' | Greensboro city workers voice concerns before council meeting

Some of their concerns include pay, staffing shortages, retention, and recruiting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first partially in-person Greensboro City Council meeting took place Monday night. The meetings went virtual in the summer as the delta variant spread.

Several city workers showed up before the meeting to have their voices heard. A little more than a dozen city workers showed up before hands with signs and megaphones to let everyone know they want to be more valued.

Some of their concerns include pay, staffing shortages, retention, and recruiting.

Several of the people who came out tonight are with the city's water resources and field operations, which includes parks and rec, trash pick-up crews, and other clean-up crews.

One of the city workers, Chris Yancey, plans on speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“I hope the takeaway is city council basically understands what we’re going through and dealing with and try to help us fix the problem," Yancey said. "And try to hear us out, we're really crying for help and they are the ones who can determine to make it better.”

Greensboro City Workers are out here at the governmental plaza before the City Council meeting to encourage the city to “pay them for years of service.”



They say some workers haven’t been given a raise in “nearly 30 years”. @WFMY @JkurzynaTV pic.twitter.com/rjc9cmq6qV — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) November 1, 2021

He said it was a big win for them this summer when the council approved a step plan in July. The step pay plan replaced the annual merit raises or cost of living increase employees get.

Yancey said he feels they deserve more.

"I know it's a process. We don't expect things to happen overnight or in a day we're willing to come together and see what can happen," Yancey said.