Two Greensboro swimming pools closed this summer, for decades worth of repairs

Greensboro swimmers will have two less pools to cool off from the summer heat in this coming summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro families who use city resources all summer long will have fewer spots to escape the upcoming summer heat, that's because Peeler and Lindley pools will remain closed.

"We have plans that have been developed for some reconstruction that's needed in the pump room, to the pumps and filtration system, as well as to the pool deck and pool shell," said parks and recreation director, Phil Fleischmann regarding Peeler pool.

Fleischmann also discussed Lindley pool's problem areas, "that facility there are some issues with the structural integrity within the pump room and in the pool deck structure above the pump room," he said.

The city is using American Rescue plan money to pay for the repairs.

Tatiana Jones is a Greensboro mom of two, she recalls the end of last swim season when Peeler's gates were chained up.

"I could definitely tell that the other pools were just getting like the influx of all the people that couldn't go to those having to spread out to other pools, it was hard to get a good spot at the pool," said Jones.

To ease the impact from the closures, pools opening will have extra hours, offer rides from the closed pools, and let everyone swim for free.

"Whatever we can do, whenever we can reduce barriers and promote increased access and utilization, we want to try to do that," explained Fleischmann.

Some work is now underway to make sure these decades-old pools can continue to serve swimmers for years to come.