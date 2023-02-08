A Greensboro company settles lawsuit claiming employees were fired for refusing to attend required prayer

Concerns sparked when an incident at Aurora Pro Services was captured on video in 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro business is at the center of a lawsuit over religion in the workplace.

Aurora Pro Services is accused of requiring employees to take part in daily prayers, which is illegal.

According to a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as a condition of employment with Aurora all employees must take part in prayer.

In the three-year-old Tik Tok post the owner of Aurora Pro Services told employees they cannot work for the HVAC and roofing company if they don't take part in prayer.

" You don't have to believe in God you don't have to like it you have to participate," the owner said in the video.

In the video, one employee threatened to contact an attorney.

"You can go get an attorney, you know what bro leave your stuff here we're done," the owner said.

That employee followed through and got the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to step in.

EEOC filed a lawsuit in U.S. district court against Aurora for discrimination and retaliation against two employees.

According to the suit, a construction manager had his pay cut by $400 a week for saying he no longer wanted to attend prayer meetings. He was later fired.

The suit also claims the company let go of a customer service representative for not being a good fit when she stopped attending prayer.

Documents show the former customer service rep. said prayer sessions lasted nearly an hour and at times were ‘cult-like’.

The company's site doesn't say one must be Christian to work for them but it does say "The solution can always be found in the lord."

Attorney Nicole Patino said a workplace can display its religious beliefs but forcing participation breaks the law.

"An employee can request a religious accommodation so they can go to HR or their supervisor or someone higher up in the chain and say I'm not comfortable with this can I be excused from that," Patino said. "The company should accommodate that religious belief."

This is outlined in Title 7 of the civil rights act of 1964. It prohibits religious discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace.

The district court determined Aurora violated that act.

Now the company has to pay both former employees a total of $50,000.

As part of the settlement Aurora must also create a new anti-discrimination policy that includes training.

"The EEOC can enforce monitoring and compliance for a certain number of years," Patino said. "That can vary depending on the matter and agreement reached."

Patino said not all employees are protected by the EEOC.

"Companies that have fewer than 15 employees can do this without any legal recourse," Patino said. "So you may see this more frequently in smaller employers."

Patino said the best way to protect yourself is to know how many employees there are at your company and ask if there are religious accommodations.