Guilford County fourth grader honored for saving best friend's life

A fourth grader recalls the moment when his best friend became his hero.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Henry Glasgo pitched a the same mound as the pros Friday night. The 10-year-old is in a league of his own, after doing something beyond his years.

"My first phone call was to my husband and then to Robin just to tell her how thankful I was for Henry for doing what he did and for them raising such an amazing child who saved mine," recalled Matti Carey.

Carey says Glasgo performed the Heimlich, a life-saving technique on her son, Salem Carey, who was choking at their lunch table back in April.

"I was really nervous, and I needed someone to help, and Henry was sitting right beside me and did it, because I didn't even know about the Heimlich at the time and then I was just amazed," said Carey.

"I mean it felt scary but like once he was coughing it up it felt relief I felt relieved," continued Glasgo.

The fourth grader sayd he learned the technique from his grandpa who almost had to perform it on him.

Glasgo's mom, Robin says their family prides themselves on knowing how to respond to emergencies.

"A couple of weeks before his older sister actually got CPR certified and all of that so talking about it discussing it with her how did she learn to do different things you know it was fresh in his mind," said RobinGlasgo.

The lifesaving action bringing the pair to the field as the Greensboro Grasshoppers guests of honor.

Both Glasgo and Carey are fourth graders at General Greene Elementary School. Their parents say they are considering enrolling the boys in a babysitting certification class to learn more lifesaving skills.