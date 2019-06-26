THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville's Parks and Recreation Department will line Main Street with artfully painted park benches.

Seniors at the Piedmont Crossing Retirement Center are pairing with kids from local summer camps to paint the benches and assemble them.

City officials hope the benches beautify the area and attract additional business to the downtown community.

The benches will be placed around the city on Friday, June 28th. They will stay on Main Street through July as a part of National Parks and Recreation month.

The benches put Thomasville with many of the other cities and towns in the Triad that have their own unique art. In Lexington, there are pigs. Greensboro has sculpture jeans lining South Elm Street. In Reidsville, if you stop by Sip Coffee, you'll find one of four beautifully painted pianos.

Each city's art has meaning and purpose. From historical significance to plain attraction, the pieces collectively represent how each town expresses itself. In this way, we can see how while we all are individuals, there is plenty we have in common with each other in the Triad.