GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Homeless men and women in Greensboro got to enjoy their own pre-Super Bowl party on Sunday.

The Green Team Helping Hands threw a party for the homeless in Center City Park.

The charity organization brought Zaxby's chicken, potato salad, tossed salad, homemade spinach dip, homemade Mexican dip, Super Bowl Sheet Cake, balloons, Blessing Bags, and clothes.

Altar'd State, a clothing shop in Friendly Center also came to the party. The store presented Green Team Helping Hands with a check for $3,000 to continue helping the homeless in our community.

