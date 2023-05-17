National Ride of Silence: bicyclists honor cyclists killed on Greensboro roadways

More than 100 cyclists peddled through downtown Greensboro for a 7-mile ride to honor Angela Evans and others who died while cycling.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cyclists took over the streets of downtown Greensboro Wednesday night and for good reason.



They honored cyclists who were hit and killed, while simply out biking.



The latest was just a couple weeks ago when a 25-year-old man died after a car hit him.

More than 100 cyclists peddled from downtown Greensboro to the memorial site where a white bike honors Angela Evans.



She was hit and killed on English Street two years ago.

Evans was Latasha Mccorkle's aunt.

“I thought she would make it through I didn't know it would be fatal,” Mccorkle said.



Mccorkle has pictures of her aunt holding her baby girl.

“She loved people and giving she loved the wind in her hair,” Mccorkle said.



Angela can no longer feel the wind in her hair, but Mccorkle made sure everyone felt her presence during Greensboro's 18th ride of silence.

“It feels good I’m glad everyone gets to hear her know and know her story and know her memory still lives on,” Mccorkle said.

Jim Hazlett has biked in Greensboro for more than 25 years and says distracted driving is a big concern for cyclists.

“I’ve had a couple of close calls and I know how dangerous it can be out there and have someone get hurt and in this case die is a sad thing so you want to recognize them in a way respectful and good for the community,” Hazlett said.

Nicole Lindahl is the project coordinator for Bicycling in Greensboro and organized Wednesdays ride.

Lindahl was hit 6 times in 2010. She said she hasn't been hurt since and thanks the city for road improvements.

She hopes they’ll continue.

“We'd like to see more protected bike lanes we want physical barriers between drivers and cyclists, we have a couple of pilot strips they put in,” Lindahl said.



Those pilot locations are on South Spring Street near Weaver Academy and on Church street near the downtown Greensboro library.





Latasha is hoping drivers will heed the warnings so no one else has to feel the pain of losing a loved one.