GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snow lovers in the Triad are feeling cheated this winter, but a Greensboro man decided he wasn't waiting on Mother Nature anymore!

Matt Lopina built his own snow machine. He hooked up an air compressor and presser washer, and when temperatures dropped below freezing on Friday night, he fired it up. The result was a winter wonderland for his kids to sled and have fun!

"Kids in the neighborhood had a blast playing in homemade snow," said Matt.

Matt followed these instructions to make the machine.

