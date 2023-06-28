Greensboro leaders say people need more convenient parking, not more spaces

The city said a study found people have plenty of spaces to park their cars. It just might not be near where they want to go.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A growing city comes with growing concerns, Like issues finding parking.

If you’ve been downtown Greensboro on a Saturday night you know the trouble of finding a convenient space to park.

But a new study shows Greensboro does not have a parking space issue but an issue of convenience.

That was also the basic thought of most people like Monica Walker and business owners at Monday’s meeting focused on the downtown parking plan.

“We don’t lack for parking or opportunities for parking spaces in the city," Walker said. "What I heard the presenter say is there’s a lack of efficiency in how we’re using parking."

The 45-page presentation revealed 36 % of the downtown area is paved parking, which is more than most cities of a similar size.

In all, there are 4,500 parking spaces in the city's five parking decks and nearly half go unused. Some people said safety plays a role.

The city’s transportation director Hanna Cockburn said they're working on it.

"We’ve identified ways to make them brighter easier to navigate and use for parking so people can feel confident when they use a parking deck," Cockburn said.

On-street parking is more of a demand especially on Saturdays because it’s free.

Cockburn said paid parking on Saturdays is being considered.

"It's nothing we do any enforcement on today so if we do that there are a lot of cascading changes that come with that like the level of staff we provide," Cockburn said.

The study compared Greensboro to five other cities, such as Raleigh and Greenville, highlighting how paid street parking helped them with turnover, leading to more open spaces.



Walker would like to see free parking stay.

"I'm on the fence because I appreciate free parking but I also appreciate equity and if having more paid spaces is going create more equity of opportunity for people to be able to park then perhaps it would be the best way to go," Walker said.

The transportation team will use recent survey responses and this study to come up with a plan it'll present to the city council in the fall.



As the city grows, property owner Andy Zimmerman hopes changes are made soon.

"We have done these studies before in Greensboro and they’ve collected dust on shelves," Zimmerman said. "I hope we act carefully and swiftly so we stay ahead of the curve."