Greensboro restaurants and families prep for Thanksgiving

Time is running out for people to get their menus ready and some people are feeling the time crunch.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you see lines at The Honey Baked Ham Company, you know Thanksgiving is just days away.

Time is running out for people to get their menus ready and some people are feeling the time crunch.

Some businesses, like The Honey Baked Ham Company in Greensboro, were so busy on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving they couldn't break away from the crowded counters to talk about preparations. That was the case for several stores in Greensboro Monday afternoon.

"I love the fellowship of family and having the family together," Wythenia Williams said as she waited in line to pick up food.

Williams said the long line was no surprise to her and she said it was worth the wait.

"I get caught in the line and it's nice to be here and a nice time to fellowship with people," Williams said.

An officer even helped with the line of traffic in the parking lot.

Not too far down the street, you can find Kyle Armstrong. He is the general manager of Mimi's Cafe and he has been prepping for the big day.

"Every year we do a Thanksgiving, every year," Armstrong said. "This is the sixth year I've done it."

Armstrong said it takes a lot of work and it starts early. He put orders in months ago.

"Every day we have at least a team of ten people coming in, they spend the entire day preparing," Armstrong said. "We pretty much spend 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. prepping food for Thanksgiving. It takes us pretty much every day for the whole week."

It will be a day of work for Armstrong away from his family, but he says he's thankful to see large groups of people together again.