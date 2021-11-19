Attention Greensboro visual artists! Win money and have your work displayed downtown

Creative Greensboro looking for local artists to display work in downtown kiosks. Deadline to apply is December 3.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Calling all Greensboro visual artists! Creative Greensboro wants to hire you!

They're selecting 10 visual artists to display their work on the kiosks throughout downtown Greensboro.

Each artist will get a $500 honorarium and at least 10 weeks of display time. One lucky artist will be selected to create an original artwork that will be placed in the city's permanent collection and displayed in city facilities. That person will be give $3,000!

To qualify you must live in Greensboro and do any kind of 2D or 3D work like photography, digital art, ceramics, paintings or drawings.

Ryan Deal, City of Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer, said it's really important to support and celebrate the work of creative people in our community.

"We think that adds levity to your life, that adds quality to your life and the process of doing it with artists we're able to provide compensation to acknowledge the value the artists bring to our community," Deal said.

The deadline to apply is December 3.

For the application and additional requirements, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

A selection committee made up of Creative Greensboro staff, City marketing and communication staff, and Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission members will announce the winners on Friday, January 28, 2022.