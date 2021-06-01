WWII veteran shares his story of survival, remembers the ones who didn't get to come home

Greensboro veteran Lynn Rachel went to war at age 21. He just celebrated his 100th birthday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Americans have commemorated Memorial Day for 153 years. Decades of battles. Decades of service. Decades of stories. WFMY News 2 spoke to a World War II veteran from Greensboro about his story. He told us what it means to have survived when so many didn't come home.

Many call Lynn Rachel's generation the greatest.

He's had a lifetime of experiences. In 2021, he experienced something most don't. His 100th birthday.

At 21, he was drafted into the Army. That's why the birthday he celebrated in May is even more special.

"I never thought I'd live to see 80," Rachel laughed.

Rachel was one of 16 million U.S. servicemen and women called to serve in World War II.

"Thirteen days to get across the ocean. My God, I thought we weren't ever going to get there," he said.

Rachel was a new recruit in the 99th Infantry Division. His unit was dubbed, "The Battle Babies."

But they'd grow up quickly in their first test of the war.

"That Battle of the Bulge over there in Germany. I'm telling you the truth - that's something. You know how many divisions against our two? Nineteen," Rachel recalled.

His division pushed forward. They were the first to cross the Rhine River.

"We didn't have but a mile-and-a-half left to go, but it was all day getting there. There were so many troops trying to get across the Rhine River," Rachel said. "One of the guys in front of me stopped, and I said, what are you doing stopped here in the damn bridge? The Germans are chewing us like hell. Get the hell on over there!"

It was one of the major turning points in the war.

But more challenges were ahead - unknown horrors waiting in Germany.

"We captured two concentration camps. Those poor people in there - starved to death. They had a building over here at the end that had a trap door to it that went out, down to the end of the mountain right there. They had the crematory out there. It'd hold as much as this room right here. I'm telling you the truth, I don't see how anyone could do any human being like that," Rachel said.

Rachel and the 99th Infantry Division saw great victories and unspeakable tragedies.

He remembers the moment he got word that the war was over.

"Here comes a guy running and he says the war is over with. Couldn't believe what he said. I thought he was pulling my leg. But it was - boy, that was a happy time. We were fixing to go to Austria the next day," Rachel said.

Two campaign medals, a victory medal, and three Bronze Stars.

But his most treasured memento?

"I found this deck of cards," Rachel said. "I shifted through the cards like that - run across one that says 'Rachel' and I said, shoot fire, that's my name! I'll keep that card, and I got it right here in my pocket."

One lucky playing card - protecting a man who's dealt with danger and adversity, so we could be free.