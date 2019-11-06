GREENSBORO, N.C. — The GYC will soon perform under the big lights in NYC.

The Greensboro Youth Chorus is set to perform at Carnegie Hall on Monday, June 17.

On Monday, the chorus came together to rehearse at St. Francis Episcopal Church. It's the last rehearsal before they travel to New York City on Saturday.

The chorus is made up of kids and teens between the ages of 8 and 18.

"I hope that they realize what an honor it is to sing on that stage because there are lots of people who would love to sing on that stage and don't, and I hope that they just take it all in and remember it. It's an experience that they'll remember for the rest of their life," said Rebecca Suco, Artistic Director of the Greensboro Youth Chorus.

