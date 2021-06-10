She never missed a day! Grimsley graduate finishes all grades with perfect attendance

There wasn't an official award this year, but that didn't stop Amicah Webster from putting the work in every day - whether remote learning or in the classroom.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic and months of remote learning couldn't stop the Class of 2021, and that's especially true for Amicah Webster.

The Grimsley High School graduate ended her career in Guilford County Schools with perfect attendance. She never missed a day of school.

She got an award in fifth grade and another in eighth. Mom, Yolanda Parker, said that first award is what started it all.

"It was then that I made her realize - hey, look, this is something great," Parker said.

There wasn't an official award this year. Schools didn't count attendance due to the pandemic. But Webster's family said that hasn't stopped them from celebrating her achievement.