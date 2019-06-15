GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For 15 years, Daniel Espinoza has worked with his mother, Maria. He worked on weekends, during the summer, and sometimes, when he should have been studying in high school.

Each day, the pair take an Uber to the Days Inn off South Regional Road and meet with Rosita, Maria's longtime friend, to begin their shift cleaning hotel rooms. Daniel's shift helps pay for the duplex he shares with his two brothers and his mother.

Two years ago, Grimsley High School in Greensboro noticed Daniel's grades had dropped to a point of concern. He deals with a slight learning disability, leading to difficulty reading. His shifts at the hotel also began to take their toll on his studies. He was either too shy to ask for help, or he didn't know where to look.

The school partnered with Westminster Presbyterian Church, asking Robert Bell to help tutor Daniel through the Grimsley High School Success 101 Mentoring Program. Progress, initially, was very slow.

“There was a time there I was wondering if what I was saying was registering with him," Bell said, "I would literally say, 'Daniel, I want you to repeat what I just said so that you understand it.'"

Communication was the biggest hurdle to overcome. Daniel describes himself as "a nice person, but shy." He hardly says a word as he works his shift at the hotel.

"He's very quiet. But the old saying, 'The still water runs deep' very much applies to Daniel. He's always observing. Always questioning. But you may not notice him." Bell said.

Eventually, Bell earned Daniel's trust. But even as he grew more comfortable, he was behind in his studies. As recently as March of his senior year, Daniel was not on pace to graduate.

His home situation had not improved either. Bell said he saw Daniel less and less as Daniel worked more and more towards the end of the school year.

"One day, I saw him in the media center, and he was reading a book on the military." Bell said.

Daniel had taken interest in possibly enlisting, but he needed to graduate to do so.

"He could see a light at the end of the tunnel." Bell said.

A month later, Robert got a text. Daniel had buckled down in the last month and finished his studies in time to graduate.

"I was so proud of him," Bell said, “I don’t think he was thinking about college, let alone a high school diploma, and now I think he’s wondering, “What else can I do in my life.”