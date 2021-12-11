Grow your own thoughts: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares with us how important it is to think for ourselves.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What you think about matters. Have you ever thought about, whose thoughts get planted into your mind? I ask this question because so many of these thoughts I found myself dwelling on were thoughts I adopted, not thoughts I formed.

I allowed the minds of others to become my mind. I stopped thinking for myself and limited my creativity. It's happened to the best of us. We lose ourselves while getting caught up in the minds of others.

I believe our minds are gardens. Some weeds look innocent, but those weeds grow and are never planted by the gardener. If you want your garden to grow, the weeds need removal because the nutrients needed for the plant to grow gets stolen by the weeds. Now is the time to remove the weed thoughts planted by others and focus on the thoughts you plant. A weed may look like a plant, but a weed is still a weed.