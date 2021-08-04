Growing from your scars: YouDay

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all have scars connected to our past. In this edition of YouDay, Coach LaMonte shares his scars and how he was able to cope and grow.
If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.
What have you done with your scars?
You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.