SCOTUS says no to student loan forgiveness, advisors say there are other ways

While the Supreme Court blocked the President's plan to forgive student loans, Guilford County college advisors say there are ways to avoid paying in full.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Technical Community College leaders were busy coming up with a plan Friday.

"We really had a really quick huddle today with our college leadership team," said GTCC's Jan Knox.

Conversations at the Triad community college started after the Supreme Court blocked the President's plan to forgive student loans for millions.

"We're like 'how are we going to prepare for this?' Because I do feel like at this point, people are backing up and saying 'Oh my gosh what are we going to do?'" said Knox.

Paying for college is one of the biggest barriers for students who want to go.

Knox says help is out there.

"You don't have to go into debt, to go to college," she exclaimed.

Knox says those willing to start at a community college can get federal grants to cover most of their tuition.

Additionally, students graduating from Guilford County schools can now get their two years paid for with their newest Access Amazing Scholarship.

"Students matriculating right from high school into college can essentially go for free. So, it's a last dollar scholarship that covers anything traditional financial aid would not cover," explained Knox.

If you don't know where to start, non-profits like Guilford County's Shift_Ed's help.

"We work with students of all backgrounds. We actually recently re-did our scholarship model with equity in mind. So, we're really making sure that the most dollars go to students with the most need," said Shift_Ed's Holly West-Pauley.

West-Pauley says the best thing students can do is start planning early.

Guilford County school students can schedule a meeting with a staff member to discuss college and career planning.

"When you're in ninth grade or even sooner start looking around, going to your school counselor making an appointment with organizations like Shift_Ed and just find out what you are going to need to do to get into college and then to pay for college," advised West-Pauley.

West-Pauley says the deadline to apply for Shift_Ed's scholarship is Saturday.