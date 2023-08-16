Guilford County commissioners to vote on putting 'In God We Trust' on county buildings

A proposal to write 'In God We Trust' on county buildings is on the Guilford County commissioner's agenda.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — You could soon enter a Guilford County building and walk under the phrase 'In God We Trust'

Commissioner James Upchurch is heading up the proposal to add it to 10 county buildings, including county courthouses, the animal shelter, and health department.

"We are divided nobody can deny that, locally, statewide, at a federal level, we're divided more than ever. So, this is an opportunity for us to adopt our nations moto, something that has been in place well before I was born and I think that it would help us more towards a more unified community," explained Upchurch.

Upchurch says the idea came from a constituent.

WFMY News 2 talked to Guilford County residents to see what they thought of the idea.

"When people they believe in God, it's better, and it's peaceful," said Guilford County resident, Leila Khodabakhsh.

"It's too many nationalities different beliefs and I don't think we shouldn't invite trouble," said Harold Speaks.

The proposal will be discussed at Thursday's commissioners' meetings.

The meeting agenda says the project wouldn't cost more than $40,000 dollars.

Upchurch says commissioners have been talking about it for a few months.

He believes it has enough support to pass.

"If the other people on my board don't support it, then we'll more onto the next agenda item. This is business as usual for me and so people are always going to have an opinion and I encourage them to voice their opinion matter especially this one," said Upchurch.

There is one vote Upchurch won't get that's from Guilford County commissioner chairman Skip Alston.

In a statement Alston said in part, "I have some concerns on any underlying intent. I want to be clear that I support our country's national motto; however, it is my goal that we continue to work as one Guilford and work towards unity in our community. I will not be supporting the agenda item."