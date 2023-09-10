Greensboro’s Northeast side is exploring ways to turn Erwin Montessori Elementary into a space that positively impacts the community

Guilford County leaders say the site will no longer act as a transitional housing facility for the homeless.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plans to turn a former elementary school into a space for the homeless are no longer happening for a Greensboro community.

Residents on the Northeast side say turning Erwin Montessori Elementary into transitional housing would neglect bigger needs in the area.

Erwin Montessori was damaged by a tornado in 2018. Residents in the area said it's become an eyesore and a place squatters are calling home.

Abdel Nuriddin is the assistant Iman at W.D Mohammed Islamic Center. It is across the street from the former school.

"You know you got 20 or 30 people who occupy that space now and so it needs to go," Nuriddin said.

To address the homelessness issue Guilford County Commission chair Skip Alston came up with the idea to turn the former elementary school into a transitional space for the homeless when the county initially became interested in the property.

"That's not going to happen at this site anymore," Alston said. "We're working on another site for that venture so we'll address that problem but this site here is in the hands of the community."

Nuriddin said he and many others in the community didn't want to see the school to turn into a space for the homeless.

The Northeast and Heath communities held a meeting at the Islamic center Monday with county and city leaders to brainstorm what they'd like to see there instead.

" A farmers market maybe a grocery store, a center, a skating ring," said Yoletha Young a resident in the Heath community. "Something that's going to bring the younger crowd here so we can give them guidance to keep them from doing other things."

Young works with young people and said there needs to be more of an investment in youth on that side of the city.

"We want to show youth there’s still a purpose so they will have something positive," Young said. "We need to support each other because we’re missing that."

Nuriddin said he'd like to see a space created that will help the community economically.

"Six to 12-month training programs people in this neighborhood need education," suggested Nuriddin.

Alston said Guilford County Schools currently owns the site but when the property is in the county's possession he said he could see these ideas become a reality.

"We want to do something transformative for this community to make sure they have something they need and will be proud of for generations yet unborn," Alston said.

Skip said the land could become the county's in the next 30 days.