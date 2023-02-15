Is inflation leading to crime? Farmer says someone damaged his land and stole chicken eggs

Thadepus Carr reported the crime last week. He says only six eggs were stolen, but the thief left a mess of deep tire marks all over his land.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We all know the price of eggs is high. A Guilford County farmer says his eggs were targeted and the thief left behind a lot of damage.

Thadepus Carr reported the crime last week. He says only six eggs were stolen, but the thief left a mess of deep tire marks all over his land.

"For somebody to disrespect his property like that, clearly posted, no trespassing, private property is clearly posted when you pull into the driveway, it just takes a lot out of you in the current climate," said Carr.

Carr reported the incident to Guilford County Sheriff's deputies who advised him to install lights, cameras, and post "private property" signs.

Car has taken those measures and plans to install a fence around his property soon.