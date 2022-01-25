“It breaks me,” A Guilford County wife mourns the loss of her husband after he was hit and killed by an impaired driver

Kaley Clapp talks about the type of person her husband, Dustin was.

LIBERTY, N.C. — 34-year-old Dustin Clapp died yesterday after troopers said he was hit by an impaired driver near Pleasant Garden.

Married for almost 5 years, Dustin and Kaley Clapp were each other’s best friends.

“We weren’t together forever but when we were together it was forever and it wasn’t long enough,” Kaley said, “I knew how much I loved him but it was evident how much he loved me too.”

Now she heads into her second night without him.

Dustin was headed down NC-62 near Pleasant Garden around 2pm when 52-year-old Lance Miller crossed over the center line and hit the side of Dustin’s semi-truck causing it to flip and killed him.

Kaley said her husband had a great heart and always made sure she was okay.

"He chose me and I chose him and we could just sit and hold hands and he would just say I love you out of the blue,” she explains.

The couple took lots of trips and both had a love for animals.

"He lit up a room if he thought you were not having a good time it was like his mission to make sure that you were having a good time."

Building a trucking company from the ground up, Dustin was driven and influenced lots of people.

“I just miss him and I just want I want him back," she said.

The suspect, in this case, Lance Miller, of West Virginia was not injured.