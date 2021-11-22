'I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk tomorrow' | Greensboro cheer coach shares her battle with multiple sclerosis

Hallie Morgan is a North Carolina native, founder of Cheer Elite Allstars, and is considered our Everyday hero. In July Morgan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“At the end of the day, nobody knows what tomorrow holds. Even for someone who isn’t struggling with a chronic illness, nobody really knows so you can’t get wrapped up in the future all you have is right now,” said Cheer Elite Allstars Coach Hallie Morgan.

Webster defines a hero as someone who is admired or idolized for courage or outstanding achievements. A cheerleading team in Greensboro said their coach exemplifies all those qualities and she is their hero.

“I woke up and this is after just a normal week, I’m a busy person, I’m running around all over the place and I was actually in a cheer practice and running a mile with my team, and that next day, I went to sleep and on July 13, I could not feel anything from my chest area down,” Morgan said.

Morgan is a North Carolina native, founder of Cheer Elite Allstars, and she is considered our everyday hero. In July, Morgan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She said from that point on, she had to cancel her planned activities. She was in the hospital for about a week and confined to her house for a few weeks.

“The scariest part was not knowing. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk tomorrow, or talk tomorrow, or if I was going to be able to function or be there for my kids. It was going from feeling everything is normal to, you having MS and your whole life is now different. So, it’s been quite a journey since then,” Morgan said.

Morgan said her strength came from her cheerleaders and their parents. Even when she was in the hospital, her nurse was one of her cheer moms. Morgan said she considers the cheerleaders as heroes.

“I feel like those girls are heroes to me. They encouraged and supported me through all of this and gave me so much strength, and they were really the ones who pushed me through this,” Morgan said.

One cheerleader, Ava Stehle, made her a bracelet while she was in the hospital reading, "You’re brave, you’re strong."

“She was always there for me, through tough times. She would say, 'You got this, and we’ll fix it together.'” So, I wanted to make the bracelet, because I thought it would like make her feel brave about herself and feel more comfortable and not be scared,” cheerleader Stehle said.

Besides the gifts, her team made their presence known while she was at the hospital. Another cheerleader, Symone Williams, said her coach is strong and she knew she would keep fighting.

“I went to go see her because I wanted to make sure she was OK, but I knew she was going to be OK because she’s super strong and she gets through any and everything,” cheerleader Williams said.

Morgan said MS is a very interesting disease and it affects different people differently. She said some days her body may randomly shut down.