Halloween Safety | Trick-or-treating without supervision

Before you let your child go trick-or-treating with friends, talk about safety.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is a fun time for kids, and it has changed a lot since we were kids.

Trunk-or-treats have replaced door-to-door trick-or-treating in many neighborhoods as safety concerns take precedence

For older children, celebrating the holiday independently is a big deal. Many want to trick or treat with their friends without mom or dad in tow.

Here are a few things to consider when deciding if their kids should trick-or-treat alone.

Your child’s age is a consideration, but a number doesn’t determine if they’re ready to walk the neighborhood with friends without adult supervision. Consider their maturity level, ability to follow the rules, make good choices, and handle stress. You can try part of the night with mom or dad and another part of the night with friends only.

If you decide to let your child go trick-or-treating with friends, have a plan of where they can go, the time they have to be home, and check-in points. Check-in points with neighbors where other adults are looking at your child and can call or text you that all is well. Consider GPS tracking on your child’s phone, so you can see where they are at any time.

Before you let your child go trick-or-treating with friends, talk about safety. How to stay safe, what to look for in their surroundings and people, and always stay with their friends. Let your kid know it’s okay if they get tired and aren’t having fun and want to come home. You can pick them up or meet them in the neighborhood.