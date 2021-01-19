How to handle disagreements before they start

Politics can lead to tense arguments but body language and tone can help steer conversations.

Amidst tensions over the transfer of power, Washington DC is on lockdown to avoid possible riots.

Differing political views can ignite sharp arguments among family and friends.

You can absolutely try to avoid a disagreement before they start. You usually have an inkling of your family and friends political siding.

If it’s an opposing view and they tend to be argumentative, then you have to plan ahead of what you might say. Topics you might wish to dodge.

There are a few body language cues to look for that can indicate if someone is getting irritated.

Watch for any subtle and quick changes in their facial expressions and muscle tension. Listen for tightness in their voice or tightness in their lips. If they look away from you or turn away from you, then this can signal discomfort.

When you notice a change in their behavior, you have several choices to reduce the change of a disagreement. You can change the subject. Or, offer to agree to disagree. You might say something like “it seems as if…” this allows you to get a temperature reading of the situation. Or, you want to acknowledge the emotion behind their words.

Sometimes someone wants to be heard. If someone gets verbally aggressive then be sure to stop the argument.