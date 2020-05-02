GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you like to beat the crowd and get your grocery shopping done late at night, we've got some bad news for you. One of the last 24-hour grocery stores in Greensboro is adjusting its hours.

Harris Teeter says their store on Friendly Avenue in the Friendly Center will start closing at midnight.

A company representative told us they've transitioned several stores off the overnight schedule.

They say shopping trends and other economic factors contributed to the decision.

The Harris Teeter at Friendly Center will start closing at midnight on March 4.

