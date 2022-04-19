Harry and Meghan were spotted at the Invictus games

The weekend appearance is the first major event since the couple's interview with Oprah.

Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games over the weekend in one of their first big events since the infamous Oprah interview.

The couple might be distracted by talking to other people as they walk, but their body language was in sync. They are holding hands, which maintains an emotional connection, but they’re also both leading with their right foot and have a similar length stride. Look at the relaxation of their outer hands.

In the photo of Harry and Meghan with a family, note the big smiles. Harry’s smile is a bit more relaxed and genuine than Meghan’s. He's leaning in with his hand on the mom’s shoulder—all signs of Harry’s comfort. On the other hand, Meghan is leaning toward her husband, which suggests that being near her husband is in her comfort zone.

The photo of Harry and Meghan kissing it’s a picture of enjoyment. With the slight smiles on their faces as they kiss, you feel that they’re enjoying themselves and each other. Harry moves in for the kiss. And Meghan’s body is completely turned towards him.