Having sports etiquette is all a part of the game

High School football is back and soon stands will be packed with fans cheering but sometimes big crowds at big events can get a little tense.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The high school football season is underway and for the next couple of months stands will be packed with cheering fans. Sometimes big crowds at big events can get a little tense. There are a variety of reasons that crowds can be too close for comfort. You can feel closed in when you don’t have enough physical space around you. This can be annoying. Additionally, if the people around you cheer for the opposing team, this can also shorten your fuse.

Here are body language cues that people are getting annoyed with. Listen to their tone of voice when talking in your direction or to you. And compare that to their tone of voice with their friends. Some people might take up more space or crowd your personal space. Others might turn away from you. Watch facial expressions for muscle twitches in their lips and jaw, eyes narrowing, and hard stares.

Besides using neutral words to calm a situation, you can focus on your body language. Make sure to stand caddy corner or off center to the person because a face-to-face stance can be perceived as confrontational. Give as much space as possible to decrease the likelihood that they feel physically threatened. Use a neutral tone of voice and watch your paralanguage, such as “uh-huh.” Don’t elongate words because it can suggest that you’re feeling negative emotions.