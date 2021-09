Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Jill White-Huffman shares some helpful relationship tips.

Relationship uncertainty is unavoidable and a natural part of life. Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Jill White-Huffman offers up these reminders when you feel uneasy.

- Be aware of your mood when addressing issues.

- Incorporate individual and relational self-care.

- Make quality time a priority.

- Sometimes it is wise to seek support from a trusted third party.