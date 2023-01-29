Healthy tips to keep your relationship strong

Body language expert Blanca Cobb shares healthy tips that will keep your relationship growing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With February comes love. Love can be overwhelming and exciting. If you're in a new relationship, we have tips to help you keep it strong.

To maintain a connection, then you have to keep the fire lit. This means that you should keep your relationship from going stale. Spontaneity is key is keeping your connection strong. Be unexpected. Call, text, Facetime, spend time together, and send flirty texts and messages. Be a little spicy. And have fun.

A relationship can't survive without affection – physical affection. Touch is underrated in relationships. Holding hands, caressing on the cheek, snuggling on the couch, hugging, and kissing all release a bonding hormone, oxytocin. Touch makes you feel closer to your partner. So, show affection frequently.

Communication is more than talking; it's sharing what's on your mind, even if it's a complicated conversation. Emotional transparency is essential to have a healthy relationship. This also means listening and responding in a caring and understanding way even when you don’t like what you’re hearing.

