10-year-old beats cancer at Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sound of a bell ringing through the halls of Novant Health is music to everyone's ears.

Monday afternoon, 10-year-old Olivia Reardon rang the "cancer-free bell" at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital after over a year of treatment.

Olivia was in the hospital getting 66 weeks of treatment for stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma of the paranasal sinuses, a rare soft tissue cancer.

She celebrated with her family, doctor and nurses as she walked through the hallway to Rachel Platton's "Fight Song" and was showered with confetti.

To show her thanks to the team, The Olivia Strong Foundation, which was started by the Reardon family, donated $100,000 towards pediatric cancer care.

The 10-year-old had just learned of her cancer diagnosis and had started chemotherapy. Quility Insurance in partnership with Make a Wish, then approached the family to see if they would be interested in becoming involved with Sing me a story.

Olivia's mom explained, "I think the best thing with "Sing me a Story" is, the kids don't need to talk about their illness. It is truly a story of whatever they want to tell, as wild as their imagination can run. And then they turn it into a song."

So Olivia and her younger sister, Bradleigh, wrote a book about what they love.

"Our book was about llamas and unicorns on the beach," Olivia said during her interview last year.

