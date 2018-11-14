PHOENIX, AZ (WFMY) – If it’s one thing she loves, Myrtis Jewel Painter is down with the Taco Bell!

So much, that she and her close family and friends celebrated her 106th birthday at one of the restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona.

The workers love Ms. Painter and even wanted to help decorate the restaurant in her honor.

“At 106? And they want to come to Taco Bell? And hang out with me?” joked Gleg Gladden, owner. “It’s just amazing.”

She has been coming into the same restaurant for the last eight years.

Painter was greeted with applause by all on her birthday. She was treated to an enchilada and a taco for lunch.

Painter was born in east Texas in 1912 and moved to Phoenix in 1932.

So what’s it like to be 106?

“I don’t walk as good,” Painter said, laughing.

Happy Birthday Ms. Painter!

