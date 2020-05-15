Make-A-Wish, Five Star Golf Carts, and six different fire stations came together to grant Brayson's wish for a firefighter-themed golf cart.

BANGOR, Maine — An 11-year-old boy from Dover-Foxcroft's wish came true Thursday with some help from the local fire stations.

Brayson is battling brain cancer, but what's important to him is helping other people and his dual role as an honorary firefighter for the towns of Dover-Foxcroft and Newport.

With help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Brayson wished for a firefighter-themed golf cart. Thursday, that wish was granted.

Brayson was surprised by a parade with over 30 fire trucks from six surrounding towns, as well as law enforcement, the forest service, and Smokey Bear. After the parade, he received his own custom, one-of-a-kind golf cart donated by Five Star Golf Carts.

As for the grand finale, Brayson and his grandfather served as grand marshals of firetruck exit parade.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage