MEBANE, N.C. — After Kara Killingswarming found out her birthday plans weren't going to go as planned, her mother said she was pretty down.

"She had her day planned out before the virus. But it naturally changed. She seemed so down," said Brittany Killingswarming.

Her mother also mentioned that her daughter had felt that no one ever cared of her special day aside from family.

"My baby girl mentioned as a side comment that no one remembers her birthday aside from family."

Luckily for Kara, that statement turns out to be a myth, and she found that out first hand and in a very special way from her church family.

That's because Kara's youth pastor, Maddi Smith of First Baptist Church of Mebane, organized a special birthday parade in Kara's honor.

Turns out that Kara's birthday disaster quickly turned to #goals in no time!

"I love our church and church family so much. We miss you all. And a huge thank you to our youth of First Baptist Church of Mebane for making my little girl smile.” said Kara's mother Brittany.

Happy Birthday, Kara!

