Little Nathaniel just celebrated his 2nd birthday quarantine style with a socially distant birthday party filled with a bouncy house, food, cake and more.

It’s not everyday you get to celebrate your birthday in a big way, especially amid the coronavirus.

However, that didn’t stop 2-year-old Nathaniel from enjoying his socially distant birthday party quarantine style!

Nathaniel’s mother Quannah Brown said his birthday was a success, featuring a bouncy house, inflatable pool, food, cake and more.

“He had an absolute blast at his birthday party,” Quannah said. “He was able to jump in his bouncy house and play in the pool and finally enjoy time with a few of his cousins and family. He was very excited.”

Quannah described Nathaniel as adventurous and happy.

“He is determined and resilient even as a 2-year-old he’s outgoing, loving and has a very generous heart,” she said.

Happy Birthday Nathaniel!

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.