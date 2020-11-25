Genealogy test unites long lost sisters

Sisters discover they have more in common than DNA

PHOENIX — Justine Meyer grew up an only child, and she always wondered what it would be like to have siblings.

“I have a lot of cousins which is great, but they have to go back home to their family. So, when they would leave, I would get sad because I was by myself,” said Justine Meyer.

In February, she received a surprising message that would change her life. A woman from out of state reached out to her, saying A DNA test through 23 and Me matched the woman to Justine and her father – which meant they were long-lost half-sisters

“You get anxious. You wanna know, like, is she really? Is she really? But once I saw the picture of her, I was like ‘Yeah, that’s my dad’s daughter,’” said Meyer.

Shyrene Kashmerick was the mysterious woman looking for her birth father’s family.

“History of my life. Knowing I look different from the rest of my family. I’m the darkest one in the family. I just seemed like an oddball,” said Shyrene Kashmerick.

They soon learned they had more in common than DNA.

“When I saw the picture on Facebook, she rides a motorcycle and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, 'Dad, that’s your daughter,’” said Meyer.

“We like to talk a lot and we jump conversations back and forth. We don’t finish our sentences,” said Kashmerick.

In June Kashmerick got to meet her father Larry and her younger sister Justine.

“A little angel above sent us together,” said Kashmerick.

Meyer does get emotional at the thought of not growing up together.

“Now that we have met, it’s the beginning of a new life,” said Kashmerick.