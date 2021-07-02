25-year-old from Winston-Salem takes leap of faith, starts her own baking business

“I always baked growing up and it hit me…I thought to myself, I can really do this if I work really hard at it,” Deseree Tuttle said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Deseree Tuttle decided to take a jump by starting her own baking business right in the middle of a pandemic.

Tuttle decided to start Sweet Haven right as she was preparing for her son’s first birthday party.

“I was baking his cake and making cupcakes for his party, and it was then that baking really sparked my interest,” she said. “I always baked growing up and it hit me…I thought to myself, I can really do this if I work really hard at it.”

Tuttle said she makes everything custom cakes, wedding cakes, cookies, brownies, banana pudding and more right from her home.

“I officially started the business in July last year. I was very proud of myself,” she said. “I’ve made everything from cakes for birthdays and even weddings.”

When Tuttle isn’t working you can catch her doing it all.

“I like to call myself a creative trick of all trades, I’m a dance teacher by night, work in marketing throughout the day, a stay-at-home mom, and model too,” she said. “Baking and marketing kind of take up the bulk of my time.”

Tuttle said her favorite part of owning her own baking business is being able to let her creative juices flow and getting to see the look on a customer’s face. She said she’s seen her clientele grow by word of mouth.

“It’s always nice to add to that special moment in people’s lives,” she said.

For right now, Tuttle primarily works out of her home in the Raleigh area in order to serve both the Triad and Triangle and dreams of one day opening a brick and mortar location.

“I would love to have a cute little building in an older antique home,” she said.

Once things are safe, Tuttle dreams of one day opening a venue large enough to host events and more.