MARTINSVILLE, VA -- Sometimes you have to call for backup especially when it involves a group of kids wanting to show off their gaming skills!

Sgt. Washburn with the Martinsville Police Department was on patrol when he noticed a group of students from Stuart Elementary School on a field trip at Uptown Pinball. The students challenged the officer to a game. That’s when Sgt. Washburn knew he had to call for backup. Two other Sergeants, Bell and Harris who were in the area on bike patrol responded for backup.

That’s when the officers put on their game faces playing air hockey, skee-ball and more with the kids. The officers proved they never back down to a challenge!

Way to go Sgt. Washburn, Bell, and Harris!

