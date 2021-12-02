'A Valentine for eternity' | 71-year-old Hickory man hikes in honor of his deceased wife

Bob and Marie Cannistra were married for 10+ years. Six years into their marriage Marie’s health began to decline. She passed away and Bob hikes in her honor.

HICKORY, N.C. — Married for over a decade, Bob and Marie Cannistra never had a dull moment, especially on the dance floor. The two kept the chemistry alive following the golden love rule: never stop dating.

“I called her a Renaissance woman,” said Bob. “She was so stylish and willing to be with somebody like me, she loved to go hiking with me.”

In 2015, six years into their marriage Marie’s health began to decline and so did her mobility.

“She really neglected herself,” said Bob. “As a medical professional [nurse] she was always giving herself to other people and neglected herself alone the way.”

Marie eventually stopped walking.

“She had a hip problem,” said Bob. “She went to her surgeon at the hospital and he told her Marie, I can’t touch this you need to see a specialist.”

Bob and Marie went to a specialist in Charlotte for the first of many operations.

“The operation failed and each time it failed we had to wait three months in between,” said Bob.

After 7 more failed operations, five years later in 2020, Marie’s hip replacement was finally successful.

“We finally found this doctor at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Matthew Abdel and he said we’re going to make you walk,” said Bob. “ A day and a half after the operation they notice she had some pancreatitis going on. “

Things got worse. Marie’s organs started shutting down, she was put on a ventilator and remained hospitalized from December until May.

The whole time Bob was by her side promising her they would go hiking again--- once she came home.

That time never came.

“I got a call 3 o’clock in the morning can you be here in two hours?”

At the time, Marie was a patient at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston- Salem. COVID restrictions meant no visitors were allowed, but the nurses made an exception for Bob.

“She was unconscious I held her hand rubbed her forehead and they just said are you ready. When we pull the tubes out she will probably die within a minute,” said Bob as he fought back tears.

Marie died May 22, 2020. He describes her death as “heart-wrenching.”

Marie was cremated, Bob was able to save her hip replacement parts turning it into a piece of art with Marie’s name, birthday, the date she died, and a sweet message from Bob.

“She earned that, we earned that.” Said Bob. “Eight surgeries and five years later I wasn’t going to let that go by the wayside.”

From that day forward, Bob decided he would keep that promise of taking his wife hiking once more.

“When I go hiking wherever I’ve been I sprinkle her ashes,” said Bob with a smile. “When I get to this point where I feel like you know…Marie we made it.”

Bob and Marie—proving ain’t no mountain high enough and no valley low enough to keep them apart.

“I was the luckiest man in the world to be married to somebody like her. She was my true Valentine, I mean a Valentine for eternity.”

Bob is sharing his hiking journey on social media.

After COVID he plans to reunite with Dr. Abdel, the doctor who successfully completed Marie’s hip operation.