REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Reidsville Police Department helped celebrate an 8-year-old boy’s birthday Saturday after his family expressed his love for law enforcement.

8-year-old Hayden was personally celebrated by Reidsville police over the weekend with special gifts!

“We hope you had the best birthday ever,” Reidsville police wrote on Facebook.

The department gifted Hayden a nerf gun and a card personally signed by each officer from Saturday’s shift after his parents expressed how much he loves law enforcement.

Reidsville police even caught the special moment and shared it on social media.

Happy Birthday Hayden!

