NAPA, Calif. — A 9-year-old California boy used his allowance money to pay off nearly $75 in lunch debt owed by his fellow third-graders, according to several media reports.

KGO-TV in San Francisco reported the boy named Ryan talked to his mom about how other kids couldn’t afford school lunches. According to The Hill, his mom decided to ask how much the third-graders at West Park Elementary School owed. The amount was $74.50.

Ryan would normally use his allowance money to buy sports gear but decided to help others instead, KGO-TV reports. Ryan initially told KGO he originally wanted to keep the donation a secret and avoid the perception that he did it to brag.

According to Newsweek, students without money still receive meals. The typical meal prices reportedly range from 30 cents to $3.25.

